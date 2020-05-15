Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343,231 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.61% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $36,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,241,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,252.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,160,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,426 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,957,000 after buying an additional 880,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after purchasing an additional 583,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 646,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,839,000 after buying an additional 474,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, for a total transaction of $195,950.00. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 over the last 90 days. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

