Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Director Purchases $81,826.35 in Stock

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) Director Laurence Tarica acquired 86,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $81,826.35.

Laurence Tarica also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Laurence Tarica acquired 40,000 shares of Gannett stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00.

Shares of NYSE GCI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,340. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.44. Gannett Co Inc has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $948.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.21 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gannett stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.05% of Gannett worth $39,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

