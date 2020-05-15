Gary Stephen May Sells 600 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Stock

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,995. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Leidos by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.