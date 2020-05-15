Gas Hits Market Cap of $12.88 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Gas has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $14.41 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00013375 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Koinex and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.74 or 0.01995461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00169430 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX, Koinex, Kucoin, Bitbns, Bitinka, Poloniex, Huobi, Coinnest, Cobinhood, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

