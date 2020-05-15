GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,823,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

GLOP stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.