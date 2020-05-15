GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 600,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOP. BTIG Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

NYSE:GLOP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,449. The firm has a market cap of $243.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,823,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

