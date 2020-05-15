Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha Buys 244,500 Shares

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha purchased 244,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,100,255.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $710.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.28 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

