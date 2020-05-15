GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from GDL Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

GDL Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Get GDL Fund alerts:

Shares of GDL Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $54,603.80. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $57,066.30.

About GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.