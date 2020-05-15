GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by Tiger Pacific Capital LP

Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for about 5.1% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned approximately 0.24% of GDS worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 2,988.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.04 and a beta of 1.48. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $65.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.83 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GDS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

