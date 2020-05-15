GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €16.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on G1A. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.64 ($27.49).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €23.55 ($27.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 12 month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €20.42 and its 200 day moving average is €25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

