GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €29.00 ($33.72) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.17 ($26.94).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €2.40 ($2.79) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €23.73 ($27.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 52 week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €25.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -25.15.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

