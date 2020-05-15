GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €24.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €24.00 ($27.91) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €23.64 ($27.49).

G1A opened at €23.55 ($27.38) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 12-month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of €20.42 and a 200-day moving average of €25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

