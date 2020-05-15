Genaro Network (GNX) Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Genaro Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BigONE, Gate.io and CoinMex. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00042637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.82 or 0.03437711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055352 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030916 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,031,188 tokens. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinMex, OKEx, DigiFinex, BigONE, Huobi, Bibox, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

