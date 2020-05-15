Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $808,822.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043339 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.11 or 0.03473431 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030915 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) is a token. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.