Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 498,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. 15,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $227.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.69. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Genesco by 42.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 906.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 1,031.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.