GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). GenMark Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%.

GNMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 14,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $55,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,167.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,682 shares of company stock valued at $357,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 38,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,770. The company has a market capitalization of $740.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

