Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,342 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.5% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

