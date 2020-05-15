Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Geron stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $294.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.66. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 14,901.74% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter worth $108,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Geron by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 337,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Geron by 1,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 249,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 230,247 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

