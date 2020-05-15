Geron Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,047 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 562 call options.

Geron stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,315,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,772. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $294.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.66. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 14,901.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Geron by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Geron by 101.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

