Gexan (GEX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,203.00

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market cap of $18,157.25 and $1,203.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00780115 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00026469 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00227558 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00141058 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

