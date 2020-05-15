Giant (GIC) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Giant has a market capitalization of $44,134.11 and approximately $2,543.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $13.92, $10.42 and $5.63. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00450218 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00226037 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007350 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005354 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000421 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,610,363 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

