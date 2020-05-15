Gifto Price Reaches $0.0089 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and $3.96 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bittrex, Cobinhood and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.02002792 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00086920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00169478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039206 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Bibox, Kryptono, CoinTiger, Coinnest, BiteBTC, Bithumb, Kyber Network, Upbit, Allbit, CPDAX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

