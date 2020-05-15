Gildan Activewear (GIL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL):

5/11/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

5/1/2020 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/28/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

4/22/2020 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

4/2/2020 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

3/25/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $36.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Gildan Activewear had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $14.00.

3/23/2020 – Gildan Activewear was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 958,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,575. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 6,877.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 399,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 720,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

