Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD):

5/13/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/1/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $68.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/1/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

4/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

4/23/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/18/2020 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/17/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/16/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/13/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

3/25/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

3/18/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $76.26. 12,329,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $740,058.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

