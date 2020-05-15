Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

GILD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.26. 12,329,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

