Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GBERY. Credit Suisse Group raised Givaudan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

GBERY stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. 11,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,899. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.77. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

About Givaudan

