Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAIN. National Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. 255,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,808. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $322.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 110,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,508.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Insiders bought a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $234,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 92,551 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 189,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

