Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will report $33.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.47 million. Glaukos posted sales of $58.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $201.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.28 million to $228.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $336.54 million, with estimates ranging from $298.34 million to $372.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 109,971 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,531,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

