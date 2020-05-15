GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/5/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/1/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GSK stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.73. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,809,000 after purchasing an additional 127,004 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

