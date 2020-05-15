Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Short Interest Up 5.8% in April

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 9,550,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 957,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.69. 577,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,453. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $91,529.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,426.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,267 shares of company stock worth $4,971,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,383.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GBT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

