GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $169,171.08 and $443.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

