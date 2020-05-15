GMB Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One GMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BW and DigiFinex. During the last week, GMB has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. GMB has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $10,083.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042844 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.65 or 0.03459275 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00055391 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030876 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002012 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io. The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject.

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

