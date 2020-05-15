GNY One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,106.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One GNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $12,106.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.02008341 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00087677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00169897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039327 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

