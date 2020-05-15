Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Go-Ahead Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,160 ($28.41) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Go-Ahead Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,251.67 ($29.62).

Shares of LON GOG traded up GBX 80 ($1.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,145 ($15.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,103.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,768.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.38 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Go-Ahead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37).

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 64.60 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Go-Ahead Group will post 16312.999685 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elodie Brian purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.85) per share, for a total transaction of £30,125 ($39,627.73). Also, insider Carolyn Ferguson purchased 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £4,963.92 ($6,529.76). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,892.

Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

