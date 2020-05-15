Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 40,019 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,019 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,648,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

