Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 588 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

NYSE:APD traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.04. 1,433,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,666. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

