Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,401 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. 10,107,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,853,039. The company has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

