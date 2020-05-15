Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kroger by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,632,000 after buying an additional 326,342 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Kroger by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

KR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.51. 15,070,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,753,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

