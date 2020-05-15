Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 17,307,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

