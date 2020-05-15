Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,291,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,115,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,868,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $684,423,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

Shares of CHTR traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,603. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,050 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,303. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

