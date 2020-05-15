Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $90.31. 3,352,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,531. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.04.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

