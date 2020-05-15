Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.48 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 543,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.02.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,251,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,071,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.