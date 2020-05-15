Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.42 Million Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises about 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IGV traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.19. 2,139,395 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.03 and a 200-day moving average of $231.96.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

