Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,987 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,987 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,185,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,665. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

