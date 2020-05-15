Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,376 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J M Smucker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,030,000 after acquiring an additional 237,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in J M Smucker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after acquiring an additional 389,917 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in J M Smucker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.73. 1,922,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,669. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.16.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

