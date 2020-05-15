Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,724 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 13,774,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,171. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

In other news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.