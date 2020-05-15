Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $104.75. 717,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,237. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.98. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. BTIG Research began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

