Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,079 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. 8,694,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,831. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Several analysts have commented on D shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

