Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. AXA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after buying an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.95. 20,338,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

