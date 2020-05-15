Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,346 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.00. The stock had a trading volume of 95,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,112. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $248.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.